Concern over voter turnout in remote NT

With one day to go until the Northern Territory's official polling day, almost half of eligible voters have already cast their ballot.

But low voter turnout in remote Top End areas is concerning for the Northern Territory Electoral Commission.

"The division of Arafura will again fail to reach a turnout of just 50 per cent and a number of other remote divisions will likely be just over 50 per cent," NTEC Commissioner Iain Loganathan said.

Events such as funerals and ceremonies, which were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic and are now taking place, are one cause.

But Mr Loganathan said there is another more systemic problem at play.

People living in urban areas have their enrolment details updated automatically through the Australian Electoral Commission.

"But that system does not operate in areas where there is no postal delivery to the street address," he said.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner told reporters it's been an ongoing problem during NT elections.

He said the AEC's move from Darwin to Brisbane was a mistake and he had spoken to Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the problem.

"We want people in remote areas to have their voice counted and make sure their issues are heard," he said on Friday.

It comes as the territory's Labor leader made his final pitch to voters before heading in a national cabinet meeting.

"Who do you choose to steer the territory through the coronavirus crisis. Who do you trust to make the hard decisions, the right calls for your family and your community?" he asked

Asked about the NT's debt-laden economy, Mr Gunner said he would first tackle the COVID-19 crisis then make NT the "comeback capital" of Australia.

"The future is here. The opportunities are here. The jobs are here," he said.

Mr Gunner has attempted to turn the NT election into a referendum on who Territorians trust to protect them during the coronavirus crisis.

He said Mr Morrison was now spruiking the NT's border control policy for hotspots - which requires travellers from hotspots to quarantine for 14 days - to states and the ACT in a bid to reach agreement over a uniform policy across the nation.

"I am comfortable with that, (however) I am terrified of someone else making decisions about our borders," Mr Gunner said.

Across the NT, more than 47 per cent of eligible NT voters had cast their ballot by Thursday afternoon.

It equates to 67,058 votes out of the 141,225 people on the electoral roll, the electoral commission says.

Official polling day is Saturday, with Labor tipped to reclaim power in a tight three-way race against the CLP and newcomers Territory Alliance.