Ken Wyatt supports Aboriginal flag protest

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt is encouraging AFL fans to drape the Aboriginal flag around themselves in protest at a copyright dispute.

Mr Wyatt has also asked his department for options in solving issues around the use of the flag.

The copyright is held by Harold Thomas, who designed the flag, and WAM Clothing has exclusive rights to reproduce it on clothing.

The AFL did not strike an agreement with WAM Clothing this year and will not use the flag during its Indigenous round this weekend.

Mr Wyatt is disappointed the "powerful symbol" won't be featured.

"What I'm hoping is that people who go to the game take their Aboriginal flag with them and drape it around their neck, or carry it, and carry it with pride and display it," he told the ABC.

Mr Wyatt said the flag should be available to all people who want to access it.

"What I would hope to see is common sense prevail and the use of the flag become more free for significant events," he said.

Mr Wyatt said he was prepared to look at a range of options to address the copyright issue, having held private conversations with Mr Thomas.

"I'm also very cognisant of (intellectual property) and I'm working with my agency in looking for a way forward that does not breach the individual ownership of the product by any Australian," he said.

Indigenous Olympic gold medallist and former Labor senator Nova Peris is leading a campaign to make the Aboriginal flag available to all people for free.

Indigenous advocate and former politician Warren Mundine has called on the federal government to buy the copyright.