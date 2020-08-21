‘Stretched’ Vic hospital pleads for staff

A Melbourne hospital "stretched to the limit" by COVID-19 is offering free flights and accommodation to recruit doctors and nurses from as far away as New Zealand.

St Vincent's Hospital in Fitzroy has issued an online plea for healthcare staff amid Victoria's second wave.

"Victorians - and our healthcare system - have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis and our hospitals are stretched to the limit," the online job advertisement reads.

In an accompanying video on social media, the hospital says it will cover flights, accommodation and salary for interstate and NZ-based doctors and nurses who can "spare a couple of months".

"This invitation isn't made lightly. You will be working in a COVID positive environment and the work will be tough," one nurse said.

"It's a big job."

St Vincent's is also one of 10 medical sites in Melbourne and Sydney involved in a Walter and Eliza Hall Institute-led trial of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

The "COVID shield" study has recruited about 100 healthcare workers to test the efficacy of the drug, spruiked by US President Donald Trump in May, as a means to protect them from COVID-19.

Study co-lead Marc Pellegrini said participating healthcare workers would be given a hydroxychloroquine tablet or placebo over a four-month span to determine its effectiveness in clinical settings.

"Because of a lot of the politicisation of this particular drug, it's nice for us to once and for all discover if this relatively cheap drug - which is pretty safe - is going to play any role in this particular pandemic," he told AAP.

"We'll either have discovered it is an effective drug to manage the pandemic, or alternatively that we should definitely dispense with it."

The double-blind trial was launched in late May, but Professor Pellegrini wants another 600 health workers to sign up to ensure it has adequate quantitative data.

"We have had quite a lot of people wanting to participate," said Prof Pellegrini, the joint head of the institute's infectious diseases and immune defence unit.

"I'd say that's for altruistic reasons. It's not that they want to help themselves, rather they truly want to see if this drug is effective or not."

It is open to any healthcare worker in Australia at risk of contracting coronavirus once they undergo screening at participating facilities.

Melbourne sites include St Vincent's, Royal Melbourne Hospital, The Austin Hospital, Monash Health, The Alfred Hospital, Royal Children's Hospital and Barwon Health Geelong.

Westmead Hospital, Royal North Shore Hospital and Liverpool Hospital are also running the trial in Sydney.