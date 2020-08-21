Aussie trial tests Trump-touted virus drug

An Australian-first trial aims to settle the science surrounding an anti-malaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump as protection from COVID-19.

The "COVID shield" study, led by Melbourne's Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, has recruited more than 100 healthcare workers to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

Study co-lead Marc Pellegrini said half of study participants would be given the drug and the rest a placebo tablet over a four-month span to determine its effectiveness in clinical settings.

Trump spruiked hydroxychloroquine as a potential "game-changer" in March and later confirmed he had been taking the drug for "a couple weeks".

His comments set off a fierce debate over its safety and efficacy to guard against coronavirus, and Professor Pellegrini wants to find out once and for all.

"Because of a lot of the politicisation of this particular drug, it's nice for us to discover if this relatively cheap drug - which is pretty safe - is going to play any role in this particular pandemic," he told AAP on Friday.

"We'll either have discovered it is an effective drug to manage the pandemic, or alternatively that we should definitely dispense with it."

Prof Pellegrini said it was clear the Melbourne outbreak had compromised healthcare workers, with more than 2500 infections across the sector in Victoria.

He launched the double-blind trial in late May and is signing up another 600 or so frontline and allied health professionals who have registered interest to ensure adequate quantitative data.

"We have had quite a lot of people wanting to participate," said Prof Pellegrini, joint head of the institute's infectious diseases and immune defence unit.

"I'd say that's for altruistic reasons. It's not that they want to help themselves, rather they truly want to see if this drug is effective or not."

It is open to any healthcare worker in Australia at high risk of contracting coronavirus after undergoing screening at one of 10 participating facilities across Melbourne and Sydney.

One of those sites, St Vincent's in Fitzroy, says COVID-19 has stretched it to the limit while offering free flights and accommodation to recruit doctors and nurses from interstate and New Zealand

The jobs are for a minimum of six weeks, with the hospital in Melbourne's inner north throwing in a $2000 travel voucher for short-term staff to explore Victoria after the lockdown is lifted.

Any hotel and quarantine costs on return to the worker's home state or territory will also be paid for, along with forgone salary while isolation.