Feds accept responsibility for aged care

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Aged Care Richard Colbeck (file image) - AAP

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has accepted responsibility for coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, which have led to hundreds of deaths.

"At the end of the day we as governments carry the can for policy and implementation for that policy, and in that context we accept responsibility," he told a Senate inquiry on Friday.

Pressed on whether he accepted responsibility, he replied: "Yes".

But Senator Colbeck said widespread community transmission of coronavirus meant it would inevitably get to all corners of the community.

The aged care watchdog has conceded it should have done better after not telling the federal government a Melbourne nursing home staff member had tested positive to coronavirus.

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission was told on July 10 the staff member had tested positive, but did not tell the health department for four days.

"Our understanding at the time was that the public health unit had been contacted," commissioner Janet Anderson told the inquiry.

"I recognise that we erred in not escalating this information to the Commonwealth Department of Health at the time and we should have done better."

St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner has been linked to at least 20 coronavirus deaths.

More than 280 people living in government-subsidised residential aged care nationally have died from the virus.

