States stand firm on border restrictions

State border closures will remain in place despite desperate pleas from the prime minister and business.

Scott Morrison urged premiers and chief ministers to ease their restrictions at a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

Some border battles were partially resolved but any hopes of resuming widescale interstate travel were dashed.

"Of course there are issues that are still difficult to work through as a national cabinet," Mr Morrison told reporters after the meeting.

"The national cabinet continues to focus on where it can agree.

"Where there are issues where it can't reach agreement, well, we move on."

The prime minister praised Queensland for making it easier for people seeking health care to travel and adding more postcodes to its declared border zones.

Mr Morrison also congratulated Victoria and NSW for striking a deal on farmers.

Victoria and South Australia are separately discussing a carve-out for communities either side of their border.

National cabinet will develop an agricultural workers' code for cross-border travel - similar to arrangements already in place for truck drivers - when leaders meet again in two weeks.

They have also asked a national panel of medical experts to define what should be considered a coronavirus hot spot - a term being used to restrict travel.

"There needs to be a clear medical and scientific definition of what that is," Mr Morrison said.

"These decisions cannot be made on an arbitrary basis - I am not suggesting they are - I'm just saying."

The prime minister is maintaining pressure on state and territory leaders to justify their harsh restrictions.

"Of course it's necessary for where they are put in place that there needs to be a careful balance weighed up about the disruption and cost and impact of those borders ...against the health benefits achieved."

Victoria recorded 179 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the first time the daily total has fallen below 200 in weeks.

The state also recorded another nine deaths, taking the national toll to 472.

All other states and territories have fairly negligible infection numbers, or none at all.

The prime minister said border restrictions were no substitute for coronavirus testing, tracing and outbreak containment.

"You can get outbreaks in states that have borders," Mr Morrison said.

He also referenced the recent New Zealand outbreak, which came after months of no cases.

"You can pretty much say they had fairly secure borders when it comes to how they were dealing with the virus," Mr Morrison said.

"Quarantine arrangements won't always be perfect. They are human processes and they can be subject to vulnerability."

The prime minister praised NSW for keeping their borders largely open throughout the pandemic while working their way through the caseload of infections.

Mr Morrison was also forced to defend his embattled aged care minister when he fronted the media.

Richard Colbeck could not say not know how many nursing home residents had died from coronavirus when he fronted at a Senate inquiry on Friday.

A total of 285 people living in government-subsidised residential aged care have died from the virus, according to official data from the health department.