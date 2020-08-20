National

Second Vic aged care home cops lawsuit

By AAP Newswire

Another Melbourne aged care home is being sued for allegedly failing to ensure residents' safety during Victoria's second COVID-19 wave.

Dimitrios Fotiadis died at St Basil's Homes for the Aged in July and his daughter, Effie, alleges it failed to provide a safe environment or adequate care.

She is suing for psychological injury and financial losses, according to documents lodged in Victoria's Supreme Court.

As of Thursday, 191 coronavirus cases were linked to the Fawkner home.

It's accused of failing to heed warnings about COVID-19 and operating in breach of state and federal regulations. Staff were allegedly not given adequate protective equipment.

Other aggrieved relatives of St Basil's residents are expected to join the lawsuit.

Victoria's coroner is already investigating the deaths of five residents there.

It's the second aged care home to be sued over its response to Victoria's second wave.

Earlier this week, a class action was launched against Heritage Care, which runs Epping Gardens Aged Care.

Sebastian Agnello alleges similar care and safety failings over the death of his 92-year-old mother Carmela at that facility.

It has been linked to 205 cases so far.

