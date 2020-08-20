National

Jury to continue in SA cold case murder

By AAP Newswire

Police recovering the body of Colleen Adams (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A jury will continue deliberations on Friday in the case of a South Australian man charged with the 1973 cold case murder of his wife.

Geoffrey Adams has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Colleen Adams, who went missing from their home in Maitland on the Yorke Peninsula, 46 years ago.

But he has admitted to her manslaughter.

Her remains were found in September 2018, buried in the backyard of the property.

At the opening of his Supreme Court trial last week, prosecutor Jim Pearce QC told the jury the 72-year-old had struck his wife over the head with a metal bar and immediately began taking steps to conceal his crime.

"Within a few hours he dug a shallow grave in the backyard of the matrimonial home where he buried Mrs Adams' body," Mr Pearce said.

"He then set about laying a false trail - a trail designed to conceal his guilt.

"It's alleged the accused promulgated a story that had, at its epicentre, that one morning Mrs Adams got up, packed her bags and walked out of the marriage."

Defence counsel Bill Boucaut QC told the jury there was very little evidence in dispute.

"There is no issue with the suggestion that the accused caused the death of his wife and that he did so unlawfully," he said.

"You would gather that from the very fact that he has pleaded guilty to manslaughter."

Mr Boucaut said no issue would also be taken that Adams buried his wife's body and then told a series of lies about what happened.

But he said just because someone had told what could be described as "despicable lies", that did not necessarily make him guilty of murder.

The jury retired to consider its verdict just after 3pm on Thursday and later asked to continue their deliberations on Friday.

Latest articles

World

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning after drinking a cup of tea, his spokeswoman says.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali colonel declares himself junta head

Malians are being urged to return to daily life by a military junta after the ousting of the country’s president in a coup.

AAP Newswire
World

Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nod

Democrats have formally nominated Kamala Harris for vice-president, making her the first black woman and Asian-American on a major US presidential ticket.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire