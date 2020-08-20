NT pollies slug it out over poll pledges

Labor has warned Northern Territory voters of cuts, sales and sackings if the Country Liberal Party or Territory Alliance win the election.

Territory Labor says the parties have made big promises throughout the campaign but provided little detail on how much they will cost.

The Top End goes to the polls on Saturday, with Labor tipped to reclaim power in a tight three-way race against the CLP and newcomers Territory Alliance.

Treasurer Nicole Manison cautioned Territorians over the parties' election promises, saying they were uncosted commitments.

"You have to ask the question, what are they going to cut, sack or sell," she told reporters on Thursday.

But CLP leader Lia Finocchiaro says her party has submitted its costings to NT Treasury and the results are likely to be publicly published later on Thursday.

"We are the only political party to have submitted its costings," she said.

She accused the Gunner government of refusing to hand its own costings to Treasury.

"Labor are hiding behind a fake COVID-19 financial statement as some sort of panacea for its problems and commitments this election," she said.

Ms Finocchiaro's attack comes a day after the CLP delivered its costings to Treasury after missing the original deadline.

Meanwhile, Territory Alliance leader Terry Mills told the electorate the party would not be submitting its costs to Treasury after also missing the deadline.

He said Territory Alliance would have preferred to have done so, but the NT government had not provided a pre-election fiscal statement.

"I think it is something Territorians will understand," he said after casting his ballot at Palmerston Shopping Centre.

"All of our costings in terms of policy positions have been presented to the Territory community."