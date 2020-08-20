NT onshore gas won’t deliver: Mills

The Northern Territory's onshore gas projects won't be the economic saviour they're touted to be, the leader of the Top End's newest political party says.

The NT goes to the polls on Saturday, with Labor tipped to reclaim power, but newcomer Territory Alliance believes it can win the election.

If it does, gas fracking plans in central Arnhem Land are likely to be shelved, along with hopes of a speedy recovery for the NT's debt-laden economy.

"The Territory has had this historic problem of fixing its eyes on some big project over the horizon," Territory Alliance leader Terry Mills told reporters on Thursday.

"(But) I honestly don't believe this is going to deliver the return we expect... It's not all that it's promised to be."

Many voters remain concerned over plans to frack in the Beetaloo Basin, with fears it could jeopardise groundwater and Australia's efforts to meet the Paris emissions reduction target.

It has led to the NT Greens running nine candidates and activist group GetUp! reportedly handing out how-to-vote cards in six seats, including two exceptionally marginal Labor electorates.

But onshore gas could also provide a kickstart for the NT's ailing economy.

"If (Territorians) fully support it, they'll vote for the other two parties," Mr Mills said, referring the Territory Labor and the Country Liberal Party, who back hydraulic fracturing.

"(But) I don't believe the Territory community supports fracking, simple as that ... and we acknowledge that this does not have a social licence."

Mr Mills said the NT had been languishing for 20 years and it needed to diversify and develop agriculture and other mining projects.

"This is not a time for cutbacks. This is not a time for austerity. This is a time to grow the Territory economy," he said.

Earlier, Labor warned voters about the Territory Alliance's election promises, saying they were uncosted.

Treasurer Nicole Manison said Mr Mills had made big promises throughout the campaign but provided little detail about how he'd pay for them.

"You have to ask the question, what are they going to cut, sack or sell," she said.

Late on Thursday, the NT Treasury Department gave the CLP the tick of approval for its election costings.

Under Treasurer Craig Graham says based on the information the opposition supplied, the costs budgeted for projects and policies "look reasonable".

"We are the only political party to have submitted its costings," leader Lia Finocchiaro said.