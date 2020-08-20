National

Labor says rivals’ poll pledges ‘uncosted’

By AAP Newswire

Nicole Manison - AAP

Labor has warned Northern Territory voters of cuts, sales and sackings if the Country Liberal Party or Territory Alliance win the election.

Territory Labor says the parties have made big promises throughout the campaign but provided little detail on how much they will cost.

The Top End goes to the polls on Saturday, with Labor tipped to reclaim power in a tight three-way race against the CLP and newcomers Territory Alliance.

Treasurer Nicole Manison cautioned Territorians over the parties' election promises, saying they were uncosted commitments.

"You have to ask the question, what are they going to cut, sack or sell," she told reporters on Thursday.

She rejected an assertion that the Gunner government's handling of the NT budget during the coronavirus crisis had made it difficult for the parties to gather facts.

It comes a day after CLP leader Lia Finocchiaro accused Labor of refusing to submit its own costings to the NT Treasury.

"The Gunner government is not above the process," she said.

"It flies in the face of transparency."

Ms Finocchiaro said at the time that the CLP's costings would be submitted by the close of business on Wednesday.

The CLP missed the original deadline, which Ms Finocchiaro said she wasn't aware of.

Meanwhile, Territory Alliance leader Terry Mills told the electorate the party would not be submitting its costs to Treasury after also missing the deadline.

He said Territory Alliance would have preferred to have done so but the NT government had not provided a pre-election fiscal statement.

"I think it is something Territorians will understand," he said after casting his ballot at Palmerston Shopping Centre.

"All of our costings in terms of policy positions have been presented to the Territory community."

