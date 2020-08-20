National

Truckie who ran over teen found guilty

By AAP Newswire

George Kyriakidis (file image) - AAP

A truck driver who ran over and killed a 16-year-old boy in southwest Sydney has been found guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death.

After more than a day of deliberations the jury handed down the unanimous verdict against George Kyriakidis in the Sydney Downing District Court on Thursday.

The 45-year-old Panania man said he never saw the teenager who was heading home from school just before 5pm in August 2018.

"For most of a four-second period the teenager was running faster than the truck, and for a moment ran in front of the vehicle," defence lawyer Brett Longville said during the trial.

But the Crown argued Kyriakidis was "driving in a manner dangerous to another person or persons," when he made an illegal turn and crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

The boy had run onto a painted white island moments before video footage showed Kyriakidis' white Volvo tipper truck striking and running over his body.

Judge John Pickering said it was lucky to have a jury trial given the current worldwide health pandemic.

Kyriakidis had pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving and not keeping left of a median strip and motor vehicle.

"These matters are always hard and emotional too because of the loss of human life. I appreciate the stresses you would have been under for making this decision," he told the jury.

Judge Pickering is due to hand down his sentence on November 6.

