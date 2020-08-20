‘One-man crime spree’ jailed for Vic fatal

A "one-man crime spree" who crashed a stolen car in Melbourne and left his passengers to die has been jailed for more than 11 years.

Dylan Cassidy came back but only to retrieve drugs from the crash scene, as 16-year-old Byron Hampton and 20-year-old Jordana Dudas-Kirkwood died outside a Cranbourne McDonald's on August 11, 2019.

Cassidy, 20, was on ice, speeding and didn't have a licence when he crashed the stolen car while trying to overtake another vehicle.

He escaped the wreckage through a window and made a run for it before returning to grab a satchel containing ice and GHB. He ditched them on the street and was restrained by witnesses at a nearby intersection.

County Court Judge Liz Gaynor on Thursday jailed Cassidy for a maximum of 11 years and five months. He must serve eight years before becoming eligible for parole.

Cassidy had been on a "one-man crime spree" to fuel his drug habit in the weeks leading up to the crash, the judge said.

"This was absolutely appalling, incredibly dangerous offending," Judge Gaynor told him.

"You have permanently affected the lives of your victims. You have caused two deaths."

Another of Cassidy's passengers, a 17-year-old girl, survived with serious injuries. A fourth, an 18-year-old man, escaped largely unscathed.

A passing driver also caught up in the crash earlier sobbed to Judge Gaynor as she described being trapped in her car with her two children.

Cassidy previously pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including two each of culpable driving causing death, reckless conduct endangering life and drug possession.

He also admitted three counts of negligently causing serious injury, and one each of theft and failing to assist after the crash.