National

Morrison trumps leaders in virus response

By AAP Newswire

SCOTT MORRISON US VISIT - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has come up trumps in a survey comparing how world leaders have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Museum of Australian Democracy worked with Ipsos and researchers in Italy, the United States and UK to examine the public view of the threat posed by COVID-19 and trust in political leaders.

The research put the prime minister well ahead in terms of being viewed as competent in his handling of the outbreak, followed by Italy's Giuseppe Conte, the UK's Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

Citizens' perception of the threat of the virus to themselves personally is highest in the UK - where the rate of deaths per capita is highest - while concerns about the economic threat are somewhat greater in the UK and Italy when compared to the US and Australia.

Concern about the national threat posed by the virus is highest in the UK.

Two-thirds of Britons consider the virus a high or very high threat compared to six in 10 in the US and Italy and one in three in Australia.

Mr Morrison came out best of the four leaders in all descriptions of how they handled the pandemic, including "cares about people like me", "listens to experts" and "handling the outbreak competently".

Mr Trump fared worst in every category, with two-thirds of those surveyed saying he "acts in his own interests".

While there were big partisan differences in Italy, the US and the UK, in Australia a majority of both government and opposition party supporters think the government's leader is handling the coronavirus well.

Latest articles

Rugby

Hoopert back as Reds eye top Super spot

The Queensland Reds can jump ahead of the Brumbies with a win against the Western Force in their penultimate Super Rugby AU regular-season game.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bromwich to skipper Storm for first time

Melbourne second-rower Kenny Bromwich will captain the NRL side for the first time against Parramatta on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Johns to make NRL debut with Storm

Cooper Johns will make his NRL debut for injury-ravaged Melbourne on Thursday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire