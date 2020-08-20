Tourism sector calls for border guidelines

Australia's tourism industry is calling for a clear set of rules for domestic borders, fearing continued coronavirus closures will completely decimate the sector.

Australian Tourism Industry Council chief Simon Westaway says the framework must include clear communications principles.

He suggested state borders reopen after 28 days of no community transmission.

Mr Westaway says premiers should work with the Commonwealth and provide clear reasons for their decisions.

Without public confidence, there will be no sustainable tourism industry in the future.

"This is the critical elixir," Mr Westaway told a Senate inquiry on Thursday.

Queensland's border closures alone has cost $21 million and 173 jobs each and every day.

One of Australia's most senior health advisors says state premiers should consider the ancient doctrine of "first, do no harm" when controlling cross-border movement.

Horror stories have emerged of vulnerable people, including a 14-year-old child, being unable to receive critical medical treatment because of border closures.

Farcical examples have also come to light of farmers being told to put sheep, hay and harvest machinery on planes to get around border restrictions.

Scott Morrison will discuss border controls with premiers and chief ministers when national cabinet meets on Friday.

Victoria has recorded 240 new cases in the last 24 hours and 13 more deaths, taking the national toll to 463.

A woman who works at a youth detention centre in Brisbane has tested positive for coronavirus, as has a returned traveller.

All other states and territories have fairly negligible infection rates.

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth has encouraged state and territory leaders to be as transparent as possible about their decision-making.

"It's particularly important that those decisions are justified not just to the people of that state," he told reporters.

"I think that we've seen very clearly in the past few weeks the significant effect that border closures have on people living on the wrong side of the border."

He experienced the need for cross-border health care when he worked in northeast NSW 16 years ago.

"What I would say ... is it's a general principle of medicine when you're doing anything to treat a problem is 'first do no harm'."

Asked about the possibility of future travellers having to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination, Dr Coatsworth said it was a "bridge too far" in terms of the thinking of health advisers at present.

"International travel is not at the forefront of our minds," he said.

While the government has provided around $1.5 billion in direct assistance to the aviation industry, there have been calls for a broader package.

Qantas has suffered a $4 billion revenue hit from the crisis.

The airline has warned its international flights are unlikely to resume until July next year, at the earliest.