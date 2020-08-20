Qantas takes $4b revenue hit due to virus

Qantas has suffered a $4 billion revenue hit from the coronavirus crisis.

The airline reported an underlying profit before tax of $124 million for the 2019/20 financial year - a huge 90.6 per cent decline - compared to $1.33 billion the year before.

It had scored a $771 million pre-tax profit in the first half of the year before things fell apart.

"This reflects a strong first half of the year, followed by a near-total collapse in travel demand and a $4 billion drop in revenue in the second half due to the COVID-19 crisis and associated border restrictions," Qantas said on Thursday.

The national carrier's statutory net loss was $1.96 billion.

On a pre-tax basis, the loss was $2.7 billion, including aircraft writedowns.