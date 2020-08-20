National

Fitzgibbon warns Labor Party could split

By AAP Newswire

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon has warned the party could split in two unless it can reconcile the views of inner-city and regional voters.

Mr Fitzgibbon, an influential member of the Labor caucus, has opened the door for a major philosophical battle and challenged Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese to drag the party back to the "centre ground".

"Labor needs to develop a middle-ground message for a broad and diverse community in order to win government," he told ABC News Breakfast on Thursday.

"People throughout the party, whether they be on the extreme left or the extreme right, have to give (Albanese) space to do just that."

Mr Fitzgibbon, a convenor of Labor's right faction, has recently spoken out against environmental campaigners within the party and encouraged a shift back towards traditional industries.

