Victoria has 13 virus deaths,240 new cases

Victoria has had 13 more coronavirus fatalities, taking the state's death toll to 376 and the national figure to 463.

It also reported 240 new cases and while this was an increase on the previous day the state's five-day run of numbers under 300 continues.

But a cluster at Frankston Hospital in Melbourne southeast is causing concern, with more than 50 cases.

A big drop in testing numbers is also worrying authorities, with numbers down by about 30 per cent.

People are being urged to be tested even if their symptoms are only mild.

Authorities said this week they need testing numbers to remain solid to keep track of Victoria's second outbreak.

The St Kilda Festival is another casualty of the virus, with Port Phillip Council suspending the event.

It was due to run on February 14, but it is being put off until 2022 because of safety and restriction concerns.

Victoria recorded 216 new infections on Wednesday, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than five weeks, while the number of active cases dropped by 119.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton noted only four new outbreaks had been detected in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, fuelling hopes the worst is over for the nation's most-affected state.

"That is the smallest number (of outbreaks) we've seen in for many, many weeks," he said on Wednesday.

"So trending in the right direction but I would like to see a day of zero new outbreaks and very little community transmission."

He said Wednesdays were usually a "spike day" as the results of tests conducted over the weekend flow through.

Professor Sutton was also pleased the number of active cases in aged care facilities (2050), as ICU (45) and ventilator (29) numbers appeared to have stabilised.

The aged care royal commission castigated the federal government last week for not having a plan to protect the elderly in nursing homes.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday again deflected responsibility for the crisis to the state government, but Premier Daniel Andrews would not be drawn on his comments.

Melbourne is in the third week of a strict level-four lockdown, while the rest of Victoria is under level-three restrictions. Both are due to end on September 13.

The health department has also removed a little-known stage four guideline that made it illegal for people to drive to parks within 5km of their home for exercise, following public outcry on social media.

Meanwhile, local council elections in Victoria will proceed on October 24 as planned after Mr Sutton concluded the timing would represent a "substantially lower" COVID-19 risk than at present.