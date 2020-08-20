Vic active cases drop by more than 2000

Victoria has had 13 more coronavirus fatalities, taking the state's death toll to 376 and the national figure to 463.

It also reported 240 new cases and while this was an increase on the previous day, the state's five-day run of numbers under 300 continues.

But active cases in the state have plummeted in one day from 7155 to 4864 - a drop of 2291.

Victorian deputy chief health officer Allen Cheng said that was due to a clearing of cases in the past few days.

"A lot of work has gone in over the last couple of days to clear people from isolation so that they can go back into their normal activities," he said.

He says the more significant figure is the 240 daily cases, saying it remains too high.

The 13 latest deaths include a man in his 70s, six women in their 80s and five women and a man in their 90s.

A cluster at Frankston Hospital in Melbourne southeast is also causing concern, with more than 50 cases.

A big drop in testing numbers is also worrying authorities, with numbers down about 30 per cent.

People are being urged to be tested even if their symptoms are mild.

Authorities said this week they need testing numbers to remain solid to keep track of Victoria's second outbreak.

The St Kilda Festival is another casualty of the virus, with Port Phillip Council suspending the event.

It was due to run on February 14, but it is being put off until 2022 because of safety and restriction concerns.

Melbourne is in the third week of a strict level-four lockdown, while the rest of Victoria is under level-three restrictions. Both are due to end on September 13.

The health department has also removed a little-known stage four guideline that made it illegal for people to drive to parks within five kilometres of their home for exercise, following public outcry on social media.

Meanwhile, local council elections in Victoria will proceed on October 24 as planned after Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton concluded the timing would represent a "substantially lower" COVID-19 risk than at present.