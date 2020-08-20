National

Feedback sought on storage in energy grid

By AAP Newswire

A home solar system inverte - AAP

1 of 1

The agency responsible for Australia's energy market is looking at ways to make it easier for large-scale batteries to be part of the power system.

The Australian Energy Market Commission is seeking feedback on how the energy rules could look to achieve that objective.

Possible rules could change how household batteries and other technologies are part of the market, for instance through virtual power plants.

AEMC acting chair Merryn York said there's expected to be an influx of storage and hybrid systems, which means the grid will look very different.

Five large batteries have connected to the national grid since 2017 but the cost of lithium ion batteries has dropped by nearly 90 per cent between 2010 and 2019, AEMC says.

"The national energy rules were written when energy flowed one way: it was either supplied or consumed," Ms York said.

"Now, energy flows in both directions. Batteries and other storage like hydro can both consume energy and supply energy to the grid.

"Eventually, this two-way flow of electricity will be the norm."

Submissions close October 15.

Latest articles

Rugby

Johns to make NRL debut with Storm

Cooper Johns will make his NRL debut for injury-ravaged Melbourne on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Thorn says defence key to Super success

Queensland coach Brad Thorn says defence has been the hallmark of the title-winning teams he’s played in, which bodes well for the Reds’ Super success.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Penrith reward young gun with NRL deal

Penrith have locked up rising second-rower Liam Martin for the next two NRL seasons.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire