NSW records five new COVID-19 infections

There have been five new coronavirus infections recorded in NSW.

NSW Health said the five cases were diagnosed from 28,767 tests reported in the 24-hour reporting period until 8pm on Wednesday, compared with seven cases from 19,414 tests in the previous 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Kerry Chant said three of those cases were from southwest Sydney and locally acquired.

The two others are returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

Of the three locally acquired cases, one is a household contact of a previously reported case associated with the July funerals cluster, bringing that cluster to 74 cases.

One case is an outpatient at Liverpool Hospital, while links to other cases and the source of infection are being investigated.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged more people to get tested as soon as they felt any symptoms and asked that hospitality workers to wear masks to protect the community from the spread of coronavirus.

"We're concerned about the level of community transmission which may be actually happening in southwestern and western Sydney, and we really need people in those areas in particular to come forward and get tested," she said.

"But even with the modest symptoms if you're from western Sydney or southwestern Sydney please get tested and stay home for 14 days. If you're told to do so it's so important for us to make sure we stay on top of it."

Authorities are still investigating how a security guard at the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay contracted the virus, but have no indication there had been a quarantine breach.

Genome sequencing has linked the security guard's infection to a returned traveller who was in quarantine at the Marriott and tested positive on August 2. The guard worked at Flemington Markets on August 9 and overnight on August 11 and 12.

All people who attended the markets at those times have been told to monitor for respiratory symptoms and self-isolate for 14 days.

The man, who worked on the same hotel floor as the infected returned traveller, is also believed to have worked at Parramatta Local Court while infected.

There are currently 111 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health with eight patients in intensive care and five are ventilated.