Fewer Vic isolation breaches than thought

Coronavirus-infected Victorians and close contacts are breaching self-isolation much less than first thought, contradicting claims hundreds were flouting orders at one point.

Victoria Police revealed on Wednesday just 42 fines have been issued from more than 29,000 spot checks on those directed to self-isolate.

Premier Daniel Andrews said on August 4 of 3000 people recently doorknocked who should have been self-isolating at home, 800 could not be found.

It prompted an immediate crackdown, with fines beefed up to $4957 and exercise banned for those self-isolating.

But Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent says far fewer than one in four were actually guilty of breaches.

"Some were in the shower when you knocked on the door, some of them in the shed at the back building something," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"So they're not all necessarily out of their home."

Under the current compliance system, the Australian Defence Force and authorised officers refer potential self-isolation breaches to Victoria Police if doorknocks go unanswered twice.

In the first instance, police will call people to geo-locate them and only conduct an in-person check if they don't pick up or the tracking data shows them elsewhere.

Mr Nugent said 98 of 444 potential self-isolation breach cases referred to police were still under investigation.

Most probed were eventually found isolating but others were originally classified not home due to providing incorrect or outdated address details or leaving their home for permitted reasons.

These included exercise - when it was allowed - as well as seeking medical attention.

Of the 42 people slapped with penalties, 26 copped the $1652 fine while 16 received the new $4957 sanction.

Among their excuses were going shopping or walking but some said they didn't know they had to self-isolate despite testing positive.

Mr Nugent was unaware of people being fined for driving to parks within 5km of their home for exercise in accordance with a little-known stage four directive.

The health department is set to remove the guideline overnight following public outcry on social media, with chief health officer Brett Sutton flagging he would speak to Chief Commissioner Shane Patton.

Meanwhile, a woman has claimed a swooping bird distracted her from wearing a mask.

She was one of 154 people fined by police in the past 24 hours for rule breaches.

Police said on Wednesday the woman was sighted walking along Spencer Street in Melbourne's CBD without a mask.

When questioned, she said she had been smoking when a bird swooped her associate's hamburger, distracting her momentarily before she resumed smoking.

The excuse didn't wash with officers who handed her a $200 fine for failing to wear a mask, one of 19 issued on Tuesday.

Some 35 people were fined for breaching metropolitan Melbourne's 8pm-5am curfew including a man and woman from separate Darebin residences driving together to withdraw money from an ATM.

Another man was discovered travelling from Melbourne to Geelong to go fishing but caught a fine instead.

The deputy commissioner praised most Victorians for doing the right thing but said an average of 200 fines per day showed there were still plenty of "idiots".