Feedback sought on Great Barrier Reef plan

The government wants to know your thoughts on how to look after the Great Barrier Reef.

The federal and Queensland governments are currently updating the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan, with the public able to provide feedback until September 30.

The importance of reducing emissions is noted in the updated plan, as well as ways to improve water quality and looking after marine parks.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says the review helps to refocus and coordinate efforts.

"It is important we hear a broad range of views as we work together to protect this wonderful place, which so many people depend on," she said.

Queensland's Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch is urging people to provide feedback.

"Everyone has a role to play in helping the reef. We want to hear from local governments, industry, scientists, traditional owners, farmers, fishers, local businesses and the wider community," she said.

"We want to know how people see themselves as part of that effort, and whether the plan is clear on what the priorities are."

Special envoy for the Great Barrier Reef Warren Entsch last week handed his latest report to Ms Ley, spectacularly breaking ranks over the government's record on climate change.

"While we do great work on the reef and globally we are recognised as the best reef managers in the world, conversely Australia's record on climate change falls short of attaining similar levels of prestige," he said.

"While at present our reef remains a vibrant ecosystem, without sufficient global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions the reef's continued decline over the decades ahead is virtually inescapable."