National

Feedback sought on Great Barrier Reef plan

By AAP Newswire

Australia Barrier Reef - AAP

1 of 1

The government wants to know your thoughts on how to look after the Great Barrier Reef.

The federal and Queensland governments are currently updating the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan, with the public able to provide feedback until September 30.

The importance of reducing emissions is noted in the updated plan, as well as ways to improve water quality and looking after marine parks.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says the review helps to refocus and coordinate efforts.

"It is important we hear a broad range of views as we work together to protect this wonderful place, which so many people depend on," she said.

Queensland's Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch is urging people to provide feedback.

"Everyone has a role to play in helping the reef. We want to hear from local governments, industry, scientists, traditional owners, farmers, fishers, local businesses and the wider community," she said.

"We want to know how people see themselves as part of that effort, and whether the plan is clear on what the priorities are."

Special envoy for the Great Barrier Reef Warren Entsch last week handed his latest report to Ms Ley, spectacularly breaking ranks over the government's record on climate change.

"While we do great work on the reef and globally we are recognised as the best reef managers in the world, conversely Australia's record on climate change falls short of attaining similar levels of prestige," he said.

"While at present our reef remains a vibrant ecosystem, without sufficient global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions the reef's continued decline over the decades ahead is virtually inescapable."

Latest articles

News

A milestone for new business owner

With a flurry of pink and black helium balloons, free cake and a hamper giveaway, the team at Tatura Bakery and Lunches celebrated 12 months in business on August 14. It has been a tumultuous year for new owner Nicole Kelly, who enjoyed...

Sharon Wright
News

Six-figure sum in Cobram cannabis raid

More than $100,000 worth of dried cannabis and cannabis plants was seized by police after a dramatic midnight arrest in Cobram on Tuesday, August 18. Cobram and Wangaratta police executed a warrant at an address in Boorin St about 11.50 pm where...

Lachlan Durling
News

Dogs put down and owners asked to pay up in court after maulings

A Greater Shepparton dog owner and a dog sitter whose dogs broke out and mauled other pets, killing one, have paid the price for their negligence after being handed a $9200 and $8700 fine respectively. The dog sitter, who was watching a friend’s dog...

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire