National

Qld police try to solve 12-year mystery

By AAP Newswire

NAMBOUR DECEASED IDENTITY - AAP

1 of 1

Police hope new technology will help them identify a man with close connections to New Zealand whose body was found 12 years ago.

Workmen found the body of the man - believed to be aged between 45 and 65 - near the eastern spillway of the Poona Dam near Nambour, north of Brisbane, on September 9, 2008.

Police have so far been unable to identify him, but DNA technology has given them with some new leads.

External forensic specialists have used a technique called DNA phenotyping to identify the man's likely ancestry and facial characteristics.

The results indicate the man may have New Zealand ancestry and possibly close family connections to the North Island, specifically the Tauranga, Bay of Plenty area. But police said it's possible he could have family living in Australia.

Police have released a new digital facial image they hope will help their investigations.

"All it could take is one person who recognises the image or details to come forward and this could help us identify this man and find an answer to this 12-year mystery," Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Dario Goriup said in a statement.

"We would ask members of the public who are missing a loved one or perhaps have not spoken to a family member or friend since September 2008 to consider this information, take a good look at this image and if there is a resemblance, please contact police."

He added that technology was helping investigators, but information from the public was vital to solving the case.

The man is described as being of a solid build, about 185 centimetres tall, balding with grey hair and having an appendix scar and four tattoos. The tattoos are of a shark and eagle on his left shoulder as well as on his right shoulder, a woman with an American Indian headdress and what appears to be a warrior or gnome figure.

He was found wearing a red Bauhaus brand baseball cap, long-sleeved Duchamp brand black shirt, Aus sport brand grey tracksuit pants, white orange and grey Fila ankle socks and a pair of Cougar white, navy, silver and orange sandshoes. There was a brown leather Fox satchel next to his body.

Latest articles

National

Qld police try to solve 12-year mystery

Queensland Police have a new digital facial image and information about the ancestry of a man who remains unidentified after his body was found 12 years ago.

AAP Newswire
National

Geelong rapper who shot at woman jailed

A Geelong man who shot near a woman before assaulting her will spend at least two years in prison.

AAP Newswire
National

NT leaders meet for final election debate

Leaders of the Northern Territory’s main political parties have met to debate the Top End’s coronavirus response and its ailing economy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire