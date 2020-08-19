National

Truckie faces more charges over cop deaths

By AAP Newswire

Truck crash in which four police were killed (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The truck driver accused of killing four police in a horror crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway has been charged with drug trafficking.

Mohinder Singh, 47, was charged with culpable driving causing death over the April crash that killed four officers on a routine traffic stop.

On Wednesday police laid another 33 charges against the man, who is currently in custody.

He's now been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing death, driving under the influence, and trafficking methamphetamine and cannabis.

He's also facing other drug-related charges.

Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed while they were impounding a Porsche on the freeway.

Singh initially faced court days after the crash, where his lawyer Steven Pica said he was "distressed and saddened" at his actions.

He is due to face court next on October 10 for a committal mention.

Latest articles

National

Qld police try to solve 12-year mystery

Queensland Police have a new digital facial image and information about the ancestry of a man who remains unidentified after his body was found 12 years ago.

AAP Newswire
National

Geelong rapper who shot at woman jailed

A Geelong man who shot near a woman before assaulting her will spend at least two years in prison.

AAP Newswire
National

NT leaders meet for final election debate

Leaders of the Northern Territory’s main political parties have met to debate the Top End’s coronavirus response and its ailing economy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire