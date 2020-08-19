National

MP Sharkie sticks with Centre Alliance

By AAP Newswire

Rebekha Sharkie (centre) with supporters (file image) - AAP

The Morrison government's hopes of lifting its numbers in parliament have been dashed with Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie declaring she won't be joining the Liberals.

Her Centre Alliance colleague, Senator Rex Patrick, has left the minor party to sit in the upper house as an independent.

The move fuelled speculation the party's days could be over.

"I have no intention of leaving Centre Alliance. I have been in the team with (Senator) Stirling Griff for five years, four of those as members of parliament," she told AAP on Wednesday.

"We work constructively with government. That will not change.

"We have not received any formal offer to join the Liberal Party."

She said she was "100 per cent committed" to her South Australian electorate of Mayo and the professional partnership with Senator Griff.

