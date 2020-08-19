Receipts show Sydney slasher’s paranoia

Shannon Brett Morrison knows now it was ridiculous to be in constantly in fear for his safety.

But that's how he genuinely felt in the lead-up to him slashing and stabbing a group of teenagers in January 2019, the 35-year-old told a Sydney jury.

He bought multiple knives from eBay "for protection", voice-activated spyware to listen to colleagues he was convinced were maliciously talking behind his back and a device to ensure they weren't counter-surveilling him.

And the Hornsby man has the receipts - tendering them in his trial as evidence of paranoia.

The day of the stabbing in Turramurra's Cameron Park, Morrison was installing a solar-powered CCTV camera at his unit in case a home invader cut power to his six other cameras.

"It's ridiculous now, it's not necessary, no one was going to attack me for any reason. But that's not what I thought at the time," he told the NSW District Court on Wednesday.

The project manager for cancer trials, who also moonlighted as a University of NSW lecturer, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges including six of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

He was suffering from a longstanding paranoid delusional mental illness at the time and therefore isn't criminally responsible, his barrister says.

Injuries to seven teenagers, aged 15 to 19, ranged from a superficial cut, to neck and lung wounds requiring surgery

Morrison accepted he was highly intoxicated after leaving a boozy three-course dinner with a former colleague and walking with her into the park.

As she sat on a bench nearby, he recalls being approached and then punched by a young male who looked "like the Boston Marathon bomber" before being encircled by nearly a dozen people.

"He was aggressive and I thought there was more connection to the Boston Marathon bomber as I didn't understand why he stuck me," Morrison said.

While the accused man accepts he stabbed the teens "based on the objective evidence", he said he had little memory after the punch to the head.

"I have no recollection of opening the knife, holding the knife or stabbing anyone," he said, under cross-examination.

There was no recollection of a 16-year-old girl putting her hand gently on his shoulder and him stabbing her as she turned away, he said.

Neither did he recall thrashing about in the ambulance before paramedics sedated him.

He had a snippet of falling to the ground as kicks and punches rained down, a flash-forward to him "freaking out" when police arrested him and feeling dissociated from his body as he urged the officers to shoot him.

Then, "nothing" until he woke in "absolute agony" in hospital with eight broken ribs and swelling to his head.

"I feel terrible," Morrison said about the slashing.

"My job is to help people with cancer."

The teen who suffered a superficial cut last week told the trial she saw blood on her brother and another youth before seeing a large man coming down the park stairs.

The man's arm was swinging around and her brother yelled: "he has a knife".

She said she wasn't aware of any confrontation between the man and her brother and she had not heard him saying: "Why are you staring at my sister?"

As well as carrying the flick knife while out, Morrison said he had been sleeping with a blade by his bed in case he was attacked at night.

The court heard Morrison detail the various treatments he'd had for multiple mental illnesses from age 12.

He also recalled violent, traumatic events including being stabbed in his university dorm by an intruder.

The trial continues.