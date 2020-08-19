I was paranoid, uni lecturer tells trial

A university lecturer and pharmaceutical manager on trial over the late-night slashing of teenagers in a Sydney park says he recalls being punched by a young male who looked like one of the Boston Marathon bombers and then being encircled by nearly a dozen people.

Shannon Brett Morrison began giving evidence in his own NSW District Court trial on Wednesday, describing his "paranoid and anxious" feelings the day of the January 2019 incident and how he'd felt encircled by danger in the months beforehand.

Hours before knifing teenagers in Turramurra, Morrison was installing a solar-powered CCTV camera at his unit in case an attacker cut power to his six other cameras, he said.

"It's ridiculous now, it's not necessary, no one was going to attack me for any reason. But that's not what I thought at the time," he said.

The 35-year-old project manager for cancer research trials has pleaded not guilty to eight charges including six of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Morrison was suffering from a longstanding paranoid delusional mental illness at the time and therefore isn't criminally responsible, his barrister says.

Injuries to seven teenagers, aged 15 to 19, ranged from a superficial cut to neck and lung wounds requiring surgery

The Hornsby man on Wednesday spoke of having fears for his safety develop between 2015 and 2019 after a number of violent crimes in the area.

"I felt encircled by danger and violence, I thought I was at the epicentre of it," he said.

That night, after a boozy three-course dinner with a former colleague that turned romantic, the pair walked from the restaurant to Cameron Park.

"I was highly intoxicated and needed to focus on the steps as I walked," he said.

Two teens in the park approached him, with Morrison thinking one looked like "the Boston Marathon bomber".

That teen - "unprovoked" - pushed Morrison in the left shoulder and then struck his head.

"There was a recoil of my head, it was very forceful," the accused man said.

"He was aggressive and I thought there was more connection to the Boston Marathon bomber as I didn't understand why he stuck me."

Morrison said he otherwise only recalled snippets of the incident, including being encircled by a group of about 10 teenagers and being on the ground punched in the head and kicked in the chest.

He also recalled freaking out when police arrested him and feeling dissociated from his body as he urged them to shoot him.

"(I was) in absolute agony. I had eight ribs broken and a hematoma on my head due to a large blow," Morrison said.

The teen who suffered a superficial cut last week told the trial she saw blood on her brother and another youth before seeing a large man coming down the park stairs.

The man's arm was swinging around and her brother yelled "he has a knife" and she felt a sharp sting on her arm.

She said she wasn't aware of any confrontation between the man and her brother and she had not heard him saying: "Why are you staring at my sister?"

"I feel terrible," Morrison said about the slashing on Wednesday.

"My job is to help people with cancer."

The flick knife he used to slash the teenagers was bought on eBay in late 2018 and was always carried "for protection" when he was out late at night, he said.

At the time of the attack, Morrison said he was working more than 13 hours a day on average and also moonlighting as a lecturer for post-graduate students.

The trial continues.