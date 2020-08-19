National

Geelong rapper who shot at woman jailed

By AAP Newswire

County Court of Victoria exterior (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Geelong rapper who fired a gun near a woman in her own home before assaulting her in public will spend at least two years behind bars.

Cameron Dixon, who raps under the name Fugitiv One, earlier this month pleaded guilty to a string of offences including possessing an improvised firearm, intentionally causing injury and damaging a police car.

The 29-year-old faced Judge Michael McInerney on Wednesday in Victoria's County Court, where he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, with a non-parole period of two years.

The court heard Dixon, then 27, risked causing serious injury when he shot an improvised firearm capable of discharging 22-calibre bullets in the vicinity of the woman in April last year.

He then assaulted her in her home before punching and pulling her hair in the street.

Dixon also threatened a man with his firearm when he tried to help her.

Dixon, who was on bail at the time for a theft charge, then damaged a police van after his arrest.

A victim impact statement from the woman previously heard by the court revealed she suffered scratches, bruising and swelling.

She also developed anxiety and nightmares following the incident, but avoided any long-term physical injuries.

The court heard Dixon was separated from his parents at a young age, living in foster homes or residential care from 12 to 18 years old.

Judge McInerney said the Geelong man, who is taking legal action regarding a series of alleged sexual and physical assaults he suffered during this time, had a "very unusual and sad background".

Dixon, the court heard, had limited education, with his capacity for employment therefore restricted.

He also developed substance abuse issues from the age of 13.

But the judge said the post-traumatic stress disorder arising from Dixon's "deprived upbringing" would not reduce his sentence.

"It does not establish that at the time of the offending (Dixon) was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct," Judge McInerney said.

"Nor did such symptomatology obscure his intent."

Dixon has already served 484 days in prison, which will be deducted from his term.

Judge McInerney said he would have been sentenced to four years and four months behind bars, with a non-parole period of three years, had he not made an early guilty plea.

Latest articles

National

Qld police try to solve 12-year mystery

Queensland Police have a new digital facial image and information about the ancestry of a man who remains unidentified after his body was found 12 years ago.

AAP Newswire
National

Geelong rapper who shot at woman jailed

A Geelong man who shot near a woman before assaulting her will spend at least two years in prison.

AAP Newswire
National

NT leaders meet for final election debate

Leaders of the Northern Territory’s main political parties have met to debate the Top End’s coronavirus response and its ailing economy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire