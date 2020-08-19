National

Geelong rapper who shot at partner jailed

By AAP Newswire

A Geelong rapper who fired a gun near his girlfriend in her own home before assaulting her in public will spend at least two years behind bars.

Cameron Dixon, who raps under the name Fugitiv One, earlier this month pleaded guilty to a string of offences including possessing an improvised firearm, intentionally causing injury, damaging a police car and contravening a family violence order.

The 29-year-old faced Judge Michael McInerney on Wednesday in Victoria's County Court, where he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, with a non-parole period of two years.

The court heard Dixon, then 27, shot an improvised firearm capable of discharging 22-calibre bullets in the vicinity of his former partner in April last year.

He then assaulted the woman in her home before punching and pulling her hair in the street.

Dixon also threatened a man with his firearm when he tried to help her.

Dixon, who was on bail at the time for a theft charge, also damaged a police van after his arrest.

A victim impact statement from the woman previously heard by the court revealed she suffered scratches, bruising and swelling.

She also developed anxiety and nightmares following the incident, but avoided any long-term physical injuries.

"This had been a toxic relationship between the parties and no doubt both will clearly benefit by the fact the relationship will continue no further," Judge McInerney said.

Dixon has already served 484 days in prison, which will be deducted from his term.

Judge McInerney said he would have been sentenced to four years and four months behind bars, with a non-parole period of three years, had he not made an early guilty plea.

