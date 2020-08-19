National

Virus impacts 129 in the disability sector

By AAP Newswire

Coronavirus cases among National Disability Insurance Scheme participants have been made public for the first time.

There are 129 active cases across the country, including 41 participants and 88 workers.

Almost all of the cases are in Victoria.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is confident Australia can avoid a disaster in disability services akin to the crisis in aged care.

Mr Morrison said infection rates among NDIS participants were lower than the broader community.

"There has been constant vigilance in checking on the welfare of those participants in the program," he told Melbourne radio 3AW on Wednesday.

"I think we're managing that well but it's a highly vulnerable group. We've always been aware of that."

