National

PM concerned by China wine dumping inquiry

By AAP Newswire

The Chinese Embassy in Canberra. - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is concerned about the impact a Chinese anti-dumping inquiry could have on Australian wine exports worth more than $1 billion a year.

China has launched an investigation into whether Australian winemakers are flooding the country with cheap wine and drowning out local producers.

Chinese authorities are also considering an investigation into whether Australian wine exports are unfairly benefiting from government subsidies.

"We are taking it seriously but we completely reject any suggestion that Australian wine is subsidised," Mr Morrison told Seven's Sunrise program on Wednesday.

"We completely reject any suggestion that there is dumping of Australian wine in China."

The Chinese market accounts for almost 40 per cent of Australian wine exports.

The trade strike is the latest in a series of blows from Beijing as diplomatic relations continue to sour.

The relationship has been heavily strained by disputes over coronavirus, territorial claims in the South China Sea, Beijing's security crackdown on Hong Kong and the decision to ban Huawei from Australia's 5G network.

China recently imposed tariffs on Australian barley, suspended some beef imports and warned students and tourists against visiting.

Chinese state media has previously warned Australian wine could be targeted in the rolling diplomatic row.

The anti-dumping investigation is expected to run for a year.

Latest articles

Sport

State football league exports wrap

It was another big weekend of action for the region’s state league exports. Deniliquin’s Jack Henderson and Moama’s Aidyn Johnson enjoyed standout performances for Sturt in the South Australian National Football League. Henderson...

Aydin Payne
Sport

PDFNL junior finals dates locked in

Picola District Football Netball League has confirmed its grand final date for its NSW competition, but is still yet to determine a venue. The home and away season will finish on Saturday, August 29 with two weeks of finals. The semi-finals will be...

Shepparton News
Sport

Bowls news - Victorian Open cancelled

“We have still paid our association fees with Bowls Victoria, but being an interstate competition we just don’t feel comfortable playing in the CVBD yet,” RSL bowls club president Ken Wellard told the Pastoral Times

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Free vaccine deal benefits all Australians

The federal government has entered into an agreement which would see a British-designed COVID-19 vaccine provided for free to all Australians.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire