Queensland border restrictions to remain

Queensland will step up monitoring of its porous northern border after a man who recently returned from Papua New Guinea became the state's latest case of coronavirus.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk again warned Queensland's border restrictions will remain in place for now, given the outbreaks in Victoria, NSW and New Zealand, despite pressure from the federal government.

"We need to keep our measures in place," she said.

The state's latest COVID-19 case, a man in his 40s, had been in hotel quarantine and tested positive on the seventh day of his 14-day isolation period.

"That means that he hasn't been in contact with anyone out in the community," Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said.

"We know there are increasing numbers of cases in Papua New Guinea, so we're working very closely with the (Australia) Border Force to manage our northern border with Papua New Guinea."

PNG has so far reported 347 cases and three deaths.

The border issue will be discussed further when the national cabinet of federal, state and territory leaders meets on Friday.

In the meantime Ms Palaszczuk announced some small changes to border rules around Goondiwindi to allow movement between communities.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said people were still doing the wrong thing, citing the case of a person who tried to enter the state by road, was denied, and then entered on the wrong side of the road. They were fined $4000.

"Queensland is in a very good state when it comes to community transmission ... and that's because we are keeping our borders secure," he told reporters.

Queensland Police monitored 28 domestic flights into the state in the past 24 hours carrying 1945 passengers, and while none were denied entry, 88 were sent into hotel quarantine.

At the border, 3939 vehicles were checked and 181 people were refused entry, while 110 were sent into quarantine.

Meanwhile, four residents of a Sunshine Coast aged care home have tested negative after developing respiratory symptoms earlier this week.

Immanuel Gardens in Buderim, operated by Lutheran Services, closed part of its facility to visitors on Monday amid concerns about their illnesses.

CEO Nick Ryan said the negative results were a relief.

"We remain vigilant and are taking all precautions to keep our people safe," he said in a statement.

"We are monitoring the health of our residents closely and reinforce public health direction to get tested for COVID-19, no matter how mild the symptoms."

A section of the complex known as The Terrace will remain closed, but residents in the remainder of the facility can still receive visitors.

There are six active cases in Queensland, with three of those in hospital. None are in intensive care.

The state has now made it through 30 days without a case of community transmission of the deadly infection