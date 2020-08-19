National

Vic has 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 216 cases

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria has recorded 12 more deaths as new coronavirus cases continue to fall.

The deaths take the state's toll from the virus to 363 and the national toll to 450.

But the new Victorian cases have dropped again to 216, the lowest number since July 13.

There will be more details when Premier Daniel Andrews gives his daily briefing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is the latest senior figure to express optimism that despite the ongoing deaths, Victoria is turning the corner in its second outbreak.

"Obviously the number of deaths we have seen is very upsetting and disturbing," he told Nine's Today show on Wednesday.

"But those (case) numbers look like we are getting on top of it now, which is welcome and we've got to stay the course."

But the prime minister also agrees that the level of contact tracing of cases, a crucial tool in combating the outbreak, remains a major issue in Victoria.

"That's why Commodore Hill was made available through the Australian Defence Force ... to lead our effort in Victoria," Mr Morrison told 3AW.

"So much of his early work has been about information systems, the organisation of supporting the Victorian medical team, to be organising how they're getting their tracing done.

"More resources were being made available from SA and NSW to support those tracing efforts.

"But it's one thing to have the people available - you've got to have the system to support them."

Asked if Victoria's system was failing, the prime minister replied: "We've been doing a lot of work to improve the information systems, together with the Victorian government."

Melbourne is in the third week of a strict level-four lockdown, which includes an 8pm-5am curfew, due to end on September 13, while the rest of Victoria is under level-three restrictions.

Thirteen of the 17 deaths reported on Tuesday were linked to aged care outbreaks. Some 230 aged care residents have died so far.

Most residents were housed in facilities regulated by the federal government, which the aged care royal commission castigated last week for not having a plan to protect the elderly.

But Mr Morrison continues to deflect federal responsibility for the crisis in the sector.

"We regulate aged care, but when there is a public health pandemic, then public health, whether it gets into aged care, shopping centres, schools or anywhere else, then they are things that are for Victoria," he told ABC News Breakfast.

Latest articles

Finance

CSL reports near 10% profit rise

Biotech giant CSL has reported a 9.6 per cent profit increase for the 2019/20 financial year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

WBC dumps H1 dividend, no certainty on H2

Westpac Banking Corp has decided not to pay a dividend for the first half of its financial year as its looks to shore up its balance sheet.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BHP FY profit down 4% on virus struggle

Miner BHP has taken a four per cent hit to its full-year profit because of COVID-19, and sees tough competition ahead in iron ore.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Free vaccine deal benefits all Australians

The federal government has entered into an agreement which would see a British-designed COVID-19 vaccine provided for free to all Australians.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire