Vic ‘getting on top of virus’, PM says

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it looks like Victoria is getting on top of a second wave coronavirus outbreak, telling Melburnians they must stay the course.

"Obviously the number of deaths we have seen is very upsetting and disturbing," he told Nine's Today show on Wednesday.

"But those (case) numbers look like we are getting on top of it now, which is welcome and we've got to stay the course."

Victoria reported 222 new infection cases on Tuesday, its lowest daily total since July 18, but it was cold comfort to the families of the 17 mostly elderly people who died.

Those deaths take the state's COVID-19 fatalities to 351 and the national toll to 438.

But Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has cautioned that lower testing rates might be linked to a recent run of lower case numbers.

The state government is calling on everyone not to slacken off on getting tested following a 17 per cent drop in presentations in the past week.

"We don't want that to be an inhibitor in any way of moving to a new phase and a new set of rules," Mr Andrews said.

"We have to have that confidence that we are getting a complete or as close to a complete picture as we possibly can."

An inquiry into Victoria's hotel quarantine program heard this week about 99 per cent of current cases can be traced back to returned travellers who were berthed at two Melbourne hotels.

Melbourne is in the third week of a strict level-four lockdown, which includes an 8pm-5am curfew, due to end on September 13, while the rest of Victoria is under level-three restrictions.

Thirteen of the 17 deaths reported on Tuesday were linked to aged care outbreaks. Some 230 aged care residents have died so far.

A clear majority were housed in facilities regulated by the federal government.

But Mr Morrison on Wednesday continued to deflect federal responsibility for the crisis, despite the aged care royal commission last week castigating his government for not having a plan - an assertion he rejects - to protect the elderly from the virus.

"We regulate aged care, but when there is a public health pandemic, then public health, whether it gets into aged care, shopping centres, schools or anywhere else, then they are things that are for Victoria," he told ABC breakfast television.

The aged care outbreaks are being blamed on contract workers moving across multiple facilities. Some had opted not to get tested if they had symptoms because they feared losing work and wages.

Aged care provider BlueCross reportedly asked staff at The Boulevard in Mill Park to work across multiple sites as recently as last week.

"No employer should be doing that," Mr Andrews said.

Victoria's aged care crisis will be under a legal spotlight in coming weeks.

Heritage Care, the operator of state's worst-hit nursing home Epping Gardens, is facing a class action filed by the son of a deceased resident.