National

Vic ‘getting on top of virus’, PM says

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it looks like Victoria is getting on top of a second wave coronavirus outbreak, telling Melburnians they must stay the course.

"Obviously the number of deaths we have seen is very upsetting and disturbing," he told Nine's Today show on Wednesday.

"But those (case) numbers look like we are getting on top of it now, which is welcome and we've got to stay the course."

Victoria reported 222 new infection cases on Tuesday, its lowest daily total since July 18, but it was cold comfort to the families of the 17 mostly elderly people who died.

Those deaths take the state's COVID-19 fatalities to 351 and the national toll to 438.

But Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has cautioned that lower testing rates might be linked to a recent run of lower case numbers.

The state government is calling on everyone not to slacken off on getting tested following a 17 per cent drop in presentations in the past week.

"We don't want that to be an inhibitor in any way of moving to a new phase and a new set of rules," Mr Andrews said.

"We have to have that confidence that we are getting a complete or as close to a complete picture as we possibly can."

An inquiry into Victoria's hotel quarantine program heard this week about 99 per cent of current cases can be traced back to returned travellers who were berthed at two Melbourne hotels.

Melbourne is in the third week of a strict level-four lockdown, which includes an 8pm-5am curfew, due to end on September 13, while the rest of Victoria is under level-three restrictions.

Thirteen of the 17 deaths reported on Tuesday were linked to aged care outbreaks. Some 230 aged care residents have died so far.

A clear majority were housed in facilities regulated by the federal government.

But Mr Morrison on Wednesday continued to deflect federal responsibility for the crisis, despite the aged care royal commission last week castigating his government for not having a plan - an assertion he rejects - to protect the elderly from the virus.

"We regulate aged care, but when there is a public health pandemic, then public health, whether it gets into aged care, shopping centres, schools or anywhere else, then they are things that are for Victoria," he told ABC breakfast television.

The aged care outbreaks are being blamed on contract workers moving across multiple facilities. Some had opted not to get tested if they had symptoms because they feared losing work and wages.

Aged care provider BlueCross reportedly asked staff at The Boulevard in Mill Park to work across multiple sites as recently as last week.

"No employer should be doing that," Mr Andrews said.

Victoria's aged care crisis will be under a legal spotlight in coming weeks.

Heritage Care, the operator of state's worst-hit nursing home Epping Gardens, is facing a class action filed by the son of a deceased resident.

Latest articles

Sport

State football league exports wrap

It was another big weekend of action for the region’s state league exports. Deniliquin’s Jack Henderson and Moama’s Aidyn Johnson enjoyed standout performances for Sturt in the South Australian National Football League. Henderson...

Aydin Payne
Sport

PDFNL junior finals dates locked in

Picola District Football Netball League has confirmed its grand final date for its NSW competition, but is still yet to determine a venue. The home and away season will finish on Saturday, August 29 with two weeks of finals. The semi-finals will be...

Shepparton News
Sport

Bowls news - Victorian Open cancelled

“We have still paid our association fees with Bowls Victoria, but being an interstate competition we just don’t feel comfortable playing in the CVBD yet,” RSL bowls club president Ken Wellard told the Pastoral Times

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Free vaccine deal benefits all Australians

The federal government has entered into an agreement which would see a British-designed COVID-19 vaccine provided for free to all Australians.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire