Spike-free Wednesday fuels Vic virus hopes

Victoria has recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five weeks, but the virus is still taking a terrible toll on the state's vulnerable aged care residents.

The state recorded 216 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 12 deaths, all of which were linked to outbreaks at nursing homes.

Wednesday's tally of new cases marks the fourth consecutive day of numbers below 300 and is the state's lowest increase since July 13, when 177 new cases were reported.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said only four new outbreaks had been detected in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, fuelling optimism that the worst is over for the nation's most-affected state.

He said Wednesdays were usually a "spike day" following testing over the weekend.

But the number of people being tested has significantly dropped since the introduction of stage four restrictions.

He urged anyone with even the mildest of symptoms to get tested.

"We are trending down and that's a very good sign," Professor Sutton said, noting active cases were also down by 119.

"The number of active cases in aged care is stabilising. The numbers in ICU and on ventilators have been pretty stable in the last couple of weeks.

"It is a pressure for the health system but it is very good to reflect it is not 10 times that amount, which it quite easily could have been."

There are 675 Victorians in hospital with the virus, 45 of whom are in intensive care. Twenty-nine of those in ICU are on ventilators.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the state's latest victims were three men in their 70s, four women and one man in their 80s, and three women and one man in their 90s.

Their deaths take the state's toll from the virus to 363 and the national toll to 450.

Mr Andrews said there are currently 2050 cases across 120 aged care facilities.

Just five cases are linked to state-run aged care, while 2045 cases are in private-sector facilities, which are regulated by the federal government.

The premier said he was not trying to prove a point by releasing the breakdown of infections.

"People can make their own judgments. I'm not seeking to make any other point than the facts," Mr Andrews said.

Last week, the aged care royal commission castigated the federal government for not having a plan to protect the elderly in aged care.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to deflect responsibility for the crisis.

"We regulate aged care, but when there is a public health pandemic, then public health, whether it gets into aged care, shopping centres, schools or anywhere else, then they are things that are for Victoria," he told ABC News Breakfast on Wednesday.

Mr Andrews said he was not interested in interpreting the prime minister's comments.

"We have been asked to provide support and assistance. We are doing that," he said, noting some 2000 shifts in aged care have been covered by hospital nurses.

Mr Andrews sought to reassure families with loved ones in aged care that the state and federal governments were "working as hard as we possibly can together".

Melbourne is in the third week of a strict level-four lockdown, which includes an 8pm-5am curfew, due to end on September 13, while the rest of Victoria is under level-three restrictions.

The prime minister thanked Melburnians for adhering to the restrictions, noting the state was "turning the corner".

"The sacrifices you're making are making a difference," Mr Morrison told 3AW radio.