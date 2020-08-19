Guard sparks markets virus fear in NSW

NSW Health officials have pledged to leave "no rock unturned" as they hunt for coronavirus cases linked to a security guard at a Sydney quarantine hotel who tested positive to the virus and also worked at Flemington Markets while infectious.

But chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has played down fears of a Victorian-style quarantine breach at the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay, saying perspective remains important.

Genome sequencing has linked the guard's infection to a returned traveller who was in quarantine at the Marriott and tested positive on August 2. The guard worked at Flemington Markets on August 9 and overnight on August 11 and 12.

All people who attended Flemington Markets at those times have now been told to monitor for respiratory symptoms and self-isolate for 14 days.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said it was unfeasible to restrict security guards in hotel quarantine sites from also working shifts elsewhere.

The man, who worked on the same hotel floor as the infected returned traveller, is also believed to have worked at Parramatta Local Court while infected.

"We have to accept that whether you're a police officer or anybody else, you are asked to do multiple things, sometimes high-risk," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

"The key message is no matter what job you have, once you feel a symptom, please get tested and stay home for 14 days, and that's what this guard did.

"We have to accept that there are now some jobs in the community which are higher risk."

Dr Chant this week told reporters there was no indication the guard's case was a quarantine breach, and the identified virus strain is different to the Crossroads Hotel cluster and other outbreaks in Sydney that are linked to Victoria.

The NSW hotel quarantine program - through which more than 47,000 returning overseas travellers have been processed - is led by NSW Police but involves on-the-ground work by defence personnel, police officers and private security guards.

There were seven cases confirmed in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday from more than 19,400 tests, with two in travellers in hotel quarantine.

Another case was confirmed after 8pm in a patient who attended Liverpool Hospital, with staff on the patient's ward to be tested and close contacts ordered to self-isolate.

Eight patients in NSW are in intensive care, with five ventilated.

On Wednesday, tougher restrictions also come into force at NSW public schools.

Formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned and students must remain within their relevant class or year groups.

Schools must not travel outside their local community or zone and inter-school sport and zone carnivals are restricted to 100 people per venue and held locally.

Spectators, including parents and carers, also won't be allowed on school grounds or at sporting events held in NSW during school hours.

Dr Chant said the measures could change in Term 4, and Ms Berejiklian said the measures were designed to prevent virus-related school shutdowns during the HSC exam period.

"At this point in time, we are not wanting to have significant mixing between rural areas and metropolitan Sydney, (and) even within metropolitan Sydney we're just wanting to avoid some of those mixing events which take people across areas," Dr Chant told reporters.

"We're saying at the moment, can we please pause these regional interactions, could we cease a number of activities at schools which present greater risk of COVID transmission."