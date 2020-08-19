National

WA, Palmer return to court in Queensland

By AAP Newswire

Clive Palmer - AAP

Western Australia's battle with Clive Palmer is back before the courts with the state seeking to challenge orders made by a Queensland judge.

WA's parliament last week passed extraordinary legislation to amend a 2002 state agreement with Mr Palmer's Mineralogy company and terminate arbitration between the two parties.

The bill is designed to block Mr Palmer from claiming up to $30 billion in damages from the state.

Mr Palmer secured orders in the Queensland Supreme Court to have the arbitration awards formally registered shortly before the bill was signed into law.

He claimed this meant WA's "draconian and disgraceful" legislation would now be invalid under the constitution.

The matter will return to the Supreme Court on Wednesday with the WA government expected to argue it was not notified about the action and the orders should be set aside.

WA Attorney-General John Quigley on Tuesday used parliamentary privilege to table a confidential document which he said proved the quantum of Mr Palmer's damages claim.

The statement of claim signed by Mr Palmer in late-May outlines damages sought by his Mineralogy and International Minerals companies totalling $US16.2b (A$22.4b).

It also includes a demand of six per cent interest on claims dating back to October 2012 calculated at $US3.77b ($A5.24b).

A second damages claim has not yet been quantified.

Mr Palmer had claimed the WA government's talk of an almost-$30 billion damages claim was "bulls***".

Mr Palmer, through Mineralogy and International Minerals, is pursuing damages over a 2012 decision by the former Liberal government not to assess his proposed Balmoral South iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

The billionaire mining magnate is separately challenging WA's hard border closures in the High Court.

