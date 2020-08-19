National

NT leaders set to debate COVID-19 economy

By AAP Newswire

The Northern Territory's main political parties are set to go head-to-head in the Top End's last leaders' debate before polling day.

Territory Labor's Michael Gunner, County Liberal Party's Lia Finocchiaro and Terry Mills of Territory Alliance are expected to debate the coronavirus crisis response and the NT's ailing economy.

Law and order and fracking in the Beetaloo Basin, in central Arnhem Land, are also likely to be on the agenda when the trio meet on Wednesday.

Sky News Darwin Bureau Chief Matt Cunningham will moderate the televised showdown ahead of official voting day on Saturday.

It comes as Territory Alliance told voters the Top End has plenty of offshore gas and doesn't need onshore fracking.

The NT's newest political party believes it can win the election without hydraulic fracturing in its economic recovery plan.

"We've got more than enough gas in the Northern Territory," Mr Mills told reporters as he discussed gas production projects and jobs.

Many voters remain concerned over plans to frack in the Beetaloo Basin, with fears it will threaten groundwater and massively increase greenhouse gas emissions.

It's led to the NT Greens running nine candidates and activist group GetUp! reportedly handing out how-to-vote cards in six seats, including two exceptionally marginal Labor electorates.

Territory Labor and Country Liberal Party support the Beetaloo Basin plan, saying it could revive NT's ailing economy - rated as the nation's worst performer by CommSec for the June quarter.

Meanwhile, almost 37 per cent of eligible NT voters have cast their ballot with three days of early voting to go.

It equates to 51,680 votes out of the 141,225 people on the electoral roll, the electoral commission says.

