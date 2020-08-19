National

NT leaders meet for final election debate

By AAP Newswire

NORTHERN TERRITORY ELECTION - AAP

1 of 1

The Northern Territory's main political parties have made their final pitches to voters at the last leaders' debate before polling day.

The NT goes to the polls on Saturday, with Labor tipped to win a tight three-way race.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner told a small audience on the Darwin Waterfront that there was only one issue on voters' minds - the coronavirus crisis.

"How we survive. How we rebound," he said on Wednesday.

He said Territory Labor had acted fast and early when COVID-19 threatened the NT, and saved lives.

"That's why we were the first to reopen and get back to business and get jobs going," he said.

Mr Gunner told Territorians to "stay the course" and "back him in" for another term in office.

It's the same message the Gunner government has delivered throughout the election campaign, which Labor has attempted to turn into a referendum on who should manage the virus response.

Country Liberal Party leader Lia Finocchiaro made the NT's ailing economy the subject of her pitch, saying Labor had trashed it.

"Our debt is now at $8.2 billion and that's an unsustainable burden on our children," she said.

"Territorians have had enough and they know this government has squandered its opportunity to make people's lives better."

Ms Finocchiaro said the CLP would help the economy recover by supporting business and "backing people to have a go".

The CLP leader also promised to tackle NT crime, which she said had increased to "terrible" levels under Labor.

"Territorians are tired of being victims," she said.

Territory Alliance leader Terry Mills said Labor and the CLP were too focused on advancing their own party's interests.

"A vacuum has formed at the heart of Territory politics," he said.

"I can hear a desire for change ... in the way we deal with matters that are important to Territorians."

He said the key to economic and social development in the NT was bringing people together.

Mr Mills said he would unlock the Top End's "great potential" if elected.

"We've got a bigger story here. We're going somewhere and we've got to manage the next stage of this and that's what we're about," he said.

Mr Mills served as NT chief minister for the CLP from 2012 to 2013 before quitting parliament and splitting from the party.

He returned as an independent and last year formed Territory Alliance, which he says offers a grassroots alternative to the major parties.

Latest articles

National

Qld police try to solve 12-year mystery

Queensland Police have a new digital facial image and information about the ancestry of a man who remains unidentified after his body was found 12 years ago.

AAP Newswire
National

Geelong rapper who shot at woman jailed

A Geelong man who shot near a woman before assaulting her will spend at least two years in prison.

AAP Newswire
National

NT leaders meet for final election debate

Leaders of the Northern Territory’s main political parties have met to debate the Top End’s coronavirus response and its ailing economy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire