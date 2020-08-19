NT leaders meet for final election debate

The Northern Territory's main political parties have made their final pitches to voters at the last leaders' debate before polling day.

The NT goes to the polls on Saturday, with Labor tipped to win a tight three-way race.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner told a small audience on the Darwin Waterfront that there was only one issue on voters' minds - the coronavirus crisis.

"How we survive. How we rebound," he said on Wednesday.

He said Territory Labor had acted fast and early when COVID-19 threatened the NT, and saved lives.

"That's why we were the first to reopen and get back to business and get jobs going," he said.

Mr Gunner told Territorians to "stay the course" and "back him in" for another term in office.

It's the same message the Gunner government has delivered throughout the election campaign, which Labor has attempted to turn into a referendum on who should manage the virus response.

Country Liberal Party leader Lia Finocchiaro made the NT's ailing economy the subject of her pitch, saying Labor had trashed it.

"Our debt is now at $8.2 billion and that's an unsustainable burden on our children," she said.

"Territorians have had enough and they know this government has squandered its opportunity to make people's lives better."

Ms Finocchiaro said the CLP would help the economy recover by supporting business and "backing people to have a go".

The CLP leader also promised to tackle NT crime, which she said had increased to "terrible" levels under Labor.

"Territorians are tired of being victims," she said.

Territory Alliance leader Terry Mills said Labor and the CLP were too focused on advancing their own party's interests.

"A vacuum has formed at the heart of Territory politics," he said.

"I can hear a desire for change ... in the way we deal with matters that are important to Territorians."

He said the key to economic and social development in the NT was bringing people together.

Mr Mills said he would unlock the Top End's "great potential" if elected.

"We've got a bigger story here. We're going somewhere and we've got to manage the next stage of this and that's what we're about," he said.

Mr Mills served as NT chief minister for the CLP from 2012 to 2013 before quitting parliament and splitting from the party.

He returned as an independent and last year formed Territory Alliance, which he says offers a grassroots alternative to the major parties.