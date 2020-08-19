Kids with a disability focus of inquiry

Children and young people will be the focus of a royal commission examining the impact of coronavirus on people with a disability.

A panel of education experts will on Wednesday give evidence on day two of the four-day hearing being held in Sydney.

Children and Young People with Disability Australia CEO, Mary Sayers, says families have lost access to essential services during the pandemic.

"(They) have lost access to ... supplies, received inconsistent and unclear messages from government and face ongoing exclusion in remote learning," she said.

"Children and young people with disability and their families are used to hearing about plans and strategies and then seeing very little real change happen.

"So far COVID-19 has been no different."

The commission is looking at the federal government's COVID-19 response, with states and territories to be examined at a later date.

It heard on Tuesday that a federal government health plan at the beginning of the pandemic in February did not mention people with a disability.

"People with disability and their advocates watched and waited to hear the commonwealth government's plan," Senior Counsel Assisting Kate Eastman said.

More than 70 disability organisations on April 2 delivered an open letter to the national cabinet imploring governments to act.

The federal health department had approved a specific plan for people with a disability by April 16, the commission was told.

Ms Sayers is expected to give evidence that the needs of young people were not planned for, even though they make up more than half of NDIS participants.

Two witnesses will also tell the royal commission about how education has been affected.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth is among government officials who are expected to front the commission later in the week.