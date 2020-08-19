National

Watchdog counters quad bike misinformation

By AAP Newswire

The consumer watchdog has launched two videos highlighting new quad bike standards to tackle a misinformation campaign.

In the first six months of 2020, 14 people died in quad bike accidents in Australia, compared to eight in the whole of 2019.

Three of those killed were children and seven of the fatalities occurred in Queensland.

Quad bike accidents are the leading cause of death and severe injuries on Australian farms.

Since 2011, 150 people have died from accidents, including 23 children.

As well, six people present to hospital each day as a result of quad bike related injuries.

The first stage of new safety standards will take effect from October 11.

But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is worried about misinformation and scare campaigns from groups opposed to the new standards.

"Top of the list is the suggestion that because some quad bike manufacturers have threatened to stop selling in Australia due to the new safety requirements, farmers will lose a critical piece of farm machinery," ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh said.

"If a manufacturer withdraws from Australia, others will willingly step in to provide the safer quad bikes."

He also rejected suggestions the new standards would give riders a false sense of security.

"Of course, it is important to always ride safely but the new safety measures will go a long way to reducing deaths as they are designed to reduce the frequency and impact of quad bike rollovers," Mr Keogh said.

One of the new videos, shot in country Victoria, shows how easily a quad bike can tip over and trap its rider and includes information about what to look for when buying a bike.

A second video shows what suppliers must do to comply with the new standard.

Manufacturers have been arguing rider behaviour is behind the death and injury toll.

But the consumer watchdog says the inherent instability of quad bikes causes them to frequently roll over, injuring and killing even experienced riders.

