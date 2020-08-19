PM deflects aged care back to Victoria

Scott Morrison has deflected responsibility for aged care as doctors warn hundreds of residents are dying needlessly from coronavirus.

The prime minister has been challenged to take the blame for a litany of failures in Victorian nursing homes, which are regulated by the federal government.

"We regulate aged care but when there is a public health pandemic ... then they are things that are matters for Victoria," Mr Morrison told ABC News Breakfast on Wednesday.

The aged care royal commission has castigated the federal government for failing to have a plan to protect the elderly.

Doctors are now calling for an urgent risk assessment of all aged care homes to prevent the Victorian outbreaks spreading across the country.

In its latest dispatch to the royal commission, the Australian Medical Association said aged care was in crisis long before the pandemic started, and failures of governance and care had been amplified by COVID-19.

"Hundreds of elderly Australians have died needlessly, and without family by their side," AMA president Omar Khorshid said.

"Had our calls and recommendations over the past decade been heeded and implemented, we would not be facing the crisis to the extent we are currently seeing in aged care in Victoria.

"To prevent any further escalation, urgent, comprehensive, coordinated risk assessments must be carried out at every residential aged care home to ensure that they can safely manage risk, infected residents, and to understand their capacity to treat to residents within the facility."

Victoria recorded 216 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and 12 more deaths, taking the national toll to 450.

Mr Morrison told Melburnians "we are turning the corner" as infection numbers continue to fall, thanking them for enduring harsh lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister also expressed frustration at the "incredibly disruptive" impact state border closures are having on individuals and businesses.

He acknowledged state premiers were trying to protect their own citizens but said the restrictions needed to be more flexible.

"I understand what they're seeking to do but it's important that all premiers act on the basis of transparent medical advice," he said.

"If there are going to be these border arrangements in place they will, of course, have very serious impacts on the economies of their states and the livelihoods of those who live in those states.

"That all has to be weighed up."

It appears some state borders could remain closed well into next year.

Queensland has warned its borders could remain sealed for several months or until its infections have fallen to zero.

Western Australia has cancelled its annual royal show and postponed phase five restrictions for another two months.

Tasmania's borders will remain closed until at least December 1.

Labor health spokesman Chris Bowen said the premiers should not be criticised for making their own decisions.

"I think, as Australians, we should support the state premiers," he said.

"They will put health first - as they should. They have our support."

The number of confirmed cases around the world is expected to push past 22 million this week.