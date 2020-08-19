National

Minister urges states to consider tourism

By AAP Newswire

Motor vehicle with signage for COVID-19 testing in Melbourne. - AAP

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham says he's disappointed with the decision by some states to keep their borders closed for longer.

Queensland has warned its borders could remain sealed for several months or until its coronavirus infections have fallen to zero.

Western Australia has cancelled its annual royal show and postponed phase five restrictions for another two months in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tasmania's borders will remain closed until at least December 1.

Senator Birmingham said he was disappointed with the Tasmanian and WA decisions.

"I am sure there will be many tourism operators in those states and territories who will be disappointed," he told the ABC.

"(We need to be) taking a careful, proportionate approach in relation to different states and territories."

The minister said while encouraging tourism within a state or territory was of benefit, there were even greater benefits from bringing people in from other states.

Senator Birmingham's home state of SA has opened its borders to Queensland, the Northern Territory, WA and Tasmania.

"I'd urge the other premiers and chief ministers to think about adopting a similar stance, rather than a blanket stance that is only going to continue to harm the tourism industry in those states."

Labor health spokesman Chris Bowen said the premiers should not be criticised for making their own decisions.

"I think, as Australians, we should support the state premiers," he said.

"They will put health first - as they should. They have our support."

In Victoria, 222 new virus infections were recorded on Tuesday, its lowest number of daily detections in a month.

The state recorded another 17 deaths taking the national toll to 438.

One new case was recorded in WA - with a woman in her 20s testing positive after returning from overseas - but that state has seen no community transmission in 129 days.

NSW recorded three new virus cases - the lowest number in more than a month.

Two were locally acquired and one was a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

The number of confirmed cases around the world is expected to push past 22 million this week.

