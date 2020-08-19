National

Aged care hotspots stable but fragile: PM

By AAP Newswire

Motor vehicle with signage for COVID-19 testing in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

The prime minister is confident most aged care homes devastated by coronavirus outbreaks are becoming increasingly stable.

But Scott Morrison concedes a handful of Melbourne centres on an "acute watch list" remain in a fragile position.

Victoria recorded 12 more deaths on Wednesday - all of them linked to aged care - taking the national toll to 450.

Mr Morrison said staffing issues and the disposal of personal protective equipment were a daily struggle.

"It's a challenging environment and there's a mixture of issues in each and every facility and they have to be treated on a case-by-case basis," he told reporters on Wednesday.

More than 750 aged care residents have been transferred to private hospitals.

But the prime minister said this was not an enduring solution.

"The answer is not just to line up a team of ambulances outside of an aged care facility," he said.

Doctors are calling for an urgent risk assessment of all nursing homes to prevent outbreaks seen in Victorian happening across the country.

The Australian Medical Association said aged care was in crisis long before the pandemic began and failures of governance and care had only been amplified by COVID-19.

"Hundreds of elderly Australians have died needlessly and without family by their side," AMA president Omar Khorshid said.

"Had our calls and recommendations over the past decade been heeded and implemented, we would not be facing the crisis to the extent we are currently seeing in aged care in Victoria."

Victoria recorded 216 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its lowest daily increase in five weeks.

NSW had seven new cases including two returned travellers.

WA recorded four cases - a family in hotel quarantine who had returned from overseas.

The prime minister has been challenged to take the blame for a litany of failures in Victorian nursing homes, which are regulated by the federal government.

But Mr Morrison insists the responsibility is shared with the state government.

"We regulate aged care but when there is a public health pandemic ... then they are things that are matters for Victoria," he said.

The aged care royal commission has castigated the federal government for failing to have a plan to protect the elderly.

Meanwhile, Australia is a step closer to securing a potential coronavirus vaccine after the government struck an early agreement with developers in the UK.

If the trial proves successful, the prime minister would like to make the vaccine free and mandatory for all Australians.

"Today is a hope and Australia needs hope, the world needs hope," Mr Morrison said.

"Should we be in a position for the trials to be successful, we would hope this would be available early next year. If it can be done sooner than that, great."

The number of confirmed cases around the world has pushed past 22 million.

Latest articles

Sport

GALLERY - Kialla golf action

Kialla Golf Club action continued during the week, with players hitting the course at a safe distance from each other. News photographer Rodney Braithwaite was on hand to capture the drives, chips and putts

Shepparton News
Sport

Mangles known as a man on a mission

Peter Mangles was a man who knew how to get things done. Passionate to a fault, his love for Benalla and the Sherrin ran deep in his bones. A fixture around the Goulburn Valley for more than eight decades, whatever he was doing in the community you...

Meg Saultry
Sport

PDFNL juniors | round four wrap

Berrigan ground out a 20-point against Jerilderie in Picola District Football League under-17 football at the weekend. A tight match throughout, the Saints got some quick goals to start the second half which enabled them to take a 47-27 win. James...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire