Jury to decide on truckie who ran over boy

A Sydney truck driver who struck and ran over a teenager while performing an illegal turn may soon learn his fate.

On Wednesday a jury is set to begin deliberating whether George Kyriakidis, 45, is guilty of "dangerous driving", after crossing onto a painted island which led to the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy.

The boy's final moments as the truck collided with his body were captured on CCTV footage and played before the jury during the trial in the Downing Centre District Court.

In earlier evidence Kyriakidis said he heard and felt a "boomp boomp boomp" before parking his truck and asking witnesses "where did he come from?".

Moments before in August 2018 Kyriakidis had slowed down "almost to a crawling pace" before making the manoeuvre near a Bankstown street junction, crossing over a painted white island.

Crown prosecutor Mark Hay argued in his closing remarks on Tuesday that Kyriakidis was "driving in a manner dangerous to another person or persons".

"The accused did not stop. He did not bother to check what was coming from the left-hand side....his attention was almost completely taken with what's happening in the right front corner of his truck," he said.

He also accused Kyriakidis - who was on a phone call via a hands-free device at the time of the crash - of being distracted and rushed.

But defence lawyer Brett Longville said a breach of road rules did not prove dangerous driving.

He said the teenager also broke road rules by running onto the painted white island instead of "the shortest safest route", which was a pedestrian refuge about 90 metres away.

"When we get to the point of impact, it's very tragic, but it's very clear (the boy) could not have been seen, and nothing could have been done at that moment of time," he said.

"This is truly a case in which a pedestrian has run in front of a truck."