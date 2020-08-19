Business closures hampering recovery

Premiers will be under pressure to reconsider their border policies when they take part in Friday's national cabinet as the economy tries to reboot from the first recession in almost 30 years

A new survey found interstate and international travel restrictions are having a significant impact on more than half of Australian businesses.

"Interstate travel restrictions are having the biggest impact," Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief economist Ross Lambie said, releasing its third report on the impact of COVID-19 on business.

"Businesses need clarity so they can plan ahead, particularly towards the Christmas season when they would normally put on more staff to meet increased demand."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has written to premiers on the border issue, expressed his frustration at the "incredibly disruptive" impact the closures are having.

He said the Commonwealth's approach is containing coronavirus where the outbreaks are.

"What the premiers want to do with the borders is further removed from that, they have made unilateral decisions on those issues," he told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

Commonwealth Securities chief economist Craig James said there is also an argument to open international borders for skilled workers.

The Department of Employment's monthly vacancy report showed a 15.7 per cent jump in demand for medical practitioners and nurses in July.

Mr James said this included a 30 per cent rise in NSW or 600 positions in the past month.

"There are grounds to open the international borders for workers with specific skills," he said.

The data, which counts jobs posted on the internet, also showed Victoria has gone from being one of the strongest states, where businesses were seeking to hire staff, to the weakest as a result of its second wave coronavirus restrictions.

Victorian jobs ads fell 6.5 per cent in July, to stand more than 40 per cent down on the year.

It could be even worse when the August figures are released, which will include the full impact of the harsh level four lockdown.

Nationwide jobs ads rose 8.9 per cent in July, building on increases since hitting a record low in April.

But ads remain 23.3 per cent down compared with July 2019.

The Victorian lockdown is expected to delay the overall economic recovery in Australia as the state accounts for 25 per cent of national output.

"That will offset the ongoing recovery we expect to be unfolding in other states as they continue to reopen, albeit at varying speeds," Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute leading index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity three to nine months into the future, remains in deep negative territory consistent with a recession.

"However, (the index) appears to have bottomed out in April ... and without the recent disaster in Victoria, it seemed that the June quarter would have marked the low point in the growth cycle," Mr Evans said.

He now expects growth will be flat in the September quarter before growing by 2.8 per cent in the December quarter. That's on the assumption Victoria moves through stage four to stage two and other states avoid a second wave.