Palmer $30b WA claim outlined in document

A confidential document tabled in parliament proves Clive Palmer is seeking to claim almost $30 billion in damages from Western Australia, the state government says.

Attorney-General John Quigley has used parliamentary privilege to table a statement of claim signed by Mr Palmer in late-May as part of his long-running arbitration with the state.

The document outlines damages sought by Mr Palmer's Mineralogy and International Minerals companies totalling $US16.2b (A$22.4b).

It also includes a demand of six per cent interest on claims dating back to October 2012 calculated at $US3.77b ($A5.24b).

A second damages claim has not yet been quantified.

Mr Palmer had claimed the WA government's talk of an almost-$30 billion damages claim was "bulls***".

WA's parliament last week passed extraordinary legislation to amend a 2002 state agreement with Mineralogy and terminate arbitration between the two parties, effectively stopping Mr Palmer from being able to claim the damages.

Mr Palmer secured orders in the Queensland Supreme Court to have the arbitration awards formally registered shortly before the bill was signed into law.

He claimed this meant WA's "draconian and disgraceful" legislation would now be invalid under the constitution.

The matter will return to the Supreme Court on Wednesday with the WA government expected to argue it was not notified about the action and the orders should be set aside.

Mr Palmer and his associated companies Mineralogy and International Minerals are pursuing damages over a 2012 decision by the former Liberal government not to assess his proposed Balmoral South iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

The billionaire mining magnate is separately challenging WA's hard border closures in the High Court.

He has launched local radio advertisements in which he labels WA a "banana republic" and claims the premier, whom he has likened to Adolf Hitler, wants control of the courts.

Mr Palmer also filed an application in the Federal Court seeking to force the withdrawal of the WA legislation targeted at him.

