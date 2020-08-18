Severe weather moving over South Australia

National
Severe weather moving over South AustraliaBy AAP Newswire
A severe weather warning is in place for large parts of South Australia, stretching from the Western Australian border to the state's southeast.
The Bureau of Meteorology says a vigorous cold front associated with a complex low-pressure system will bring strong winds and rain from late on Tuesday through to Wednesday morning.
Locations to be affected include Adelaide, Port Lincoln, Whyalla, Ceduna, Maitland, Murray Bridge and Kingscote.
The worst of the weather is expected to hit Adelaide between 9pm and 3am.
"Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h are likely with squally showers and thunderstorms for a period ahead of and following the front as it moves across the warning area," the bureau said.
The threat of severe winds will move eastwards and ease on Wednesday morning.
The bureau has forecast up to 25 mm of rain in Adelaide over the next two days with showers to persist into next week.