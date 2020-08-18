National

Parliament tests remote videolink for MPs

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese in parliament. - AAP

1 of 1

Parliamentary officials have tested a system which would allow federal MPs to join debates via videolink.

Labor frontbencher Mark Dreyfus was among the MPs called into his Melbourne electorate office on Tuesday afternoon to test the technology.

Having successfully appeared on a large screen in the House of Representatives chamber, he is understood to have been satisfied with the test.

Three other Labor frontbenchers who won't be coming to Canberra - Richard Marles, Bill Shorten and Clare O'Neil - were also involved in the testing.

Labor is hoping to reach an agreement with the government to allow the use of the technology when parliament sits next week, but no deal has yet been struck.

However all votes will require physical presence in the two chambers.

The lower house will need a minimum of 31 members to form a quorum, while the Senate will need at least 19 senators.

It is expected those who are attending will travel on government aircraft, or by road if they are close enough to Canberra.

Parliament House will be closed to the public to minimise the spread of the coronavirus during the fortnight of sittings.

There will be no public access and even some passholders, including former MPs, will have access restricted to minimise non-essential visits to the building.

Mask-wearing will be encouraged where physical distancing is not possible, and by those at increased risk of COVID-19.

A number of Victorian MPs have been self-isolating in Canberra ahead of parliament's return, having been given exemptions by ACT health authorities.

It is understood Queensland MPs will be able to come to parliament, as they are classified as performing an "essential activity" under that state's health rules.

But they will have to quarantine at home for a fortnight on their return and must travel by air.

The ACT has no active COVID-19 cases.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton teenager Tyler Bonnici missing

Police are appealing for public help to locate missing teenager Tyler Bonnici. The 16-year-old was last seen at an address in Shepparton on August 11. Police and family have concerns for Tyler’s welfare due to his age. He is 168 cm tall, with...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents return negative COVID-19 results in second round of testing

All Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents - except the original resident who tested positive for COVID-19 - have returned negative COVID-19 results after their second round of testing on Thursday. The 116 residents have had two COVID-19 tests...

Madi Chwasta
News

Victorian Premier warns restrictions may not be lifted unless more people get tested for COVID-19

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has pleaded with regional Victorians to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms, warning restrictions may not be lifted if testing numbers remained low. While the number of active regional COVID-19 cases has...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Syd quarantine hotel guard catches virus

NSW Chief Health Officer Doctor Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at the Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire