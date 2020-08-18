Parliament tests remote videolink for MPs

Parliamentary officials have tested a system which would allow federal MPs to join debates via videolink.

Labor frontbencher Mark Dreyfus was among the MPs called into his Melbourne electorate office on Tuesday afternoon to test the technology.

Having successfully appeared on a large screen in the House of Representatives chamber, he is understood to have been satisfied with the test.

Three other Labor frontbenchers who won't be coming to Canberra - Richard Marles, Bill Shorten and Clare O'Neil - were also involved in the testing.

Labor is hoping to reach an agreement with the government to allow the use of the technology when parliament sits next week, but no deal has yet been struck.

However all votes will require physical presence in the two chambers.

The lower house will need a minimum of 31 members to form a quorum, while the Senate will need at least 19 senators.

It is expected those who are attending will travel on government aircraft, or by road if they are close enough to Canberra.

Parliament House will be closed to the public to minimise the spread of the coronavirus during the fortnight of sittings.

There will be no public access and even some passholders, including former MPs, will have access restricted to minimise non-essential visits to the building.

Mask-wearing will be encouraged where physical distancing is not possible, and by those at increased risk of COVID-19.

A number of Victorian MPs have been self-isolating in Canberra ahead of parliament's return, having been given exemptions by ACT health authorities.

It is understood Queensland MPs will be able to come to parliament, as they are classified as performing an "essential activity" under that state's health rules.

But they will have to quarantine at home for a fortnight on their return and must travel by air.

The ACT has no active COVID-19 cases.